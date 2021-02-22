Real Madrid confirmed squad v Atalanta: Only 11 fit senior outfield players as Benzema misses out

Real Madrid have been left with just 11 fit senior outfield players for their Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Atalanta this week.

Star forward Karim Benzema has not recovered his fitness and joins Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao on the absentees list.

Real Madrid news has been dominated by the club’s injury crisis in recent weeks – they have accumulated 41 injuries this campaign and have 45 percent of their senior outfield players unavailable for the trip to Bergamo.

Benzema is arguably the most significant absence – he has netted 17 goals for the club this campaign and is the focal point of the attack.

The squad is bolstered with five players from the club’s Castilla side with left-back Miguel Gutierrez and central defender Victor Chust included alongside midfield duo Sergio Arribas and Antonio Blanco, and striker Hugo Duro.