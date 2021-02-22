Lionel Messi goal against Cadiz sets new record

He is used to setting new records for his goalscoring achievements and Lionel Messi’s penalty against Cadiz set another one for the Barcelona star.

The Argentine netted from the spot in Sunday’s 1-1 draw, meaning that he has now scored against 37 of the 38 Spanish sides whom he has faced on more than once occasion.

Watch: Ice-cold Lionel Messi converts penalty against Cadiz

The only team from Spain that Messi has faced two or more times without scoring a goal is Xerez – also ironically from the province of Cadiz in Andalusia – and who are now in the fourth tier of Spanish football, so any re-match is extremely unlikely.

The 33-year-old has also not found the net in the one-off matches he has played against both Real Murcia and Gramanet.

Furthermore, Messi has not netted against Inter, Rubin Kazan, Udinese, Benfica and Qatari club Al Sadd, as per Goal.com.