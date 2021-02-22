Champions League La Liga

Karim Benzema will not travel with Real Madrid for Atalanta clash

The major team news for Real Madrid ahead of this week’s Champions League clash against Atalanta will be the absence of star striker Karim Benzema.

A report in Deportes Cuatro on Monday claims the Frenchman will not recover his fitness ahead of the first leg of the Round of 16 clash in Bergamo and he will not travel with his teammates.

It is said that the striker will not be able to travel to the game and will instead continue his recovery at Madrid’s facilities in Valdebebas.

Real Madrid news in the coming days will be dominated by the tie in Italy and despite a report from Diario AS earlier in the day claiming the striker remained a doubt for the trip, it now appears he has been ruled out from participating entirely.

Such is the significance of the tie in Italy, Madrid would be desperate to get him back but will be wary about rushing him back to fitness.

The 33-year-old has already netted 17 times this campaign while over his last two full seasons he scored 57 goals and is one of the most consistent elite forwards in football.

The French striker joins Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao on the absentees list for Los Blancos.

