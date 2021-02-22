Diego Simeone on Atletico Madrid’s home game in Bucharest: “Of course it changes things for us as we have to fly for four hours”

The Round of 16 in the Champions League continues this week with the remaining first legs of matches to be played out.

It will be another huge moment in the season of Atletico Madrid as they look to revive their stuttering form domestically – just five points from their last four matches – as they return to European action against Chelsea.

However, whilst this is officially the home match for Atleti in the tie, the game will be played in the Romanian capital of Bucharest due to the Spanish government’s travel restrictions on arrivals from the UK.

The second leg will be staged next month at Chelsea’s home of Stamford Bridge, and the Argentine was then asked if he thought the change of venue this week would have an impact for his side.

Simeone told reporters at his pre-match press conference, as cited by Marca: “In this world that we live in, we must know that we can enjoy playing football without thinking about the things that we cannot control ourselves.

“In principle, the club managed several possibilities to play the game and we were in constant contact. Of course, it changes things for us as we have to fly for four hours for the game and Chelsea have to fly six hours.

“We will train on the pitch as if it were our home. And then we will play like this is our home, with all the conditions of a home match.”

Atleti are hopeful of winning the competition for the first time in their history, having established themselves as regulars in the knockout stages of the Champions League.