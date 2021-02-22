Chelsea face old foe Luis Suarez in Atletico Madrid showdown

Atletico Madrid will ‘host’ to Chelsea in their Champions League last 16 first leg in Bucharest tomorrow night with Diego Simeone’s team looking to secure a second successive quarter final spot.

Los Rojiblancos currently have a three point lead at the top of La Liga, albeit with a game in hand on their rivals, after picking up just one point from back to back games against Levante.

Their domestic form has been excellent so far this season, but the challenge of Thomas Tuchel’s improving side will pose a very different threat to Atletico Madrid.

However, Simeone will be confident his attacking options have enough to secure their place in the last eight, with man of the moment Luis Suarez set for a key role against his old foes.

The Uruguayan international has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at the Wanda Metropolitano this season after his controversial move from Barcelona last summer.

He is level on La Liga goals scored, with his old friend Lionel Messi, with 16 so far in 2020/21.

But despite failing to find the net so far in Europe this season, he has proven to be a real thorn in Chelsea’s side during his career, and the 34-year old looks to have reignited his old fire in Madrid.

His clashes with the Blues as a Liverpool player were more famous for controversy than they were for goals, with just one Premier League goal in six starts against them.

In a bizarre twist in their 2013 meeting, with Chelsea leading 2-1, Suarez tussled with Branislav Ivanovic inside the box, before extraordinarily biting the Serbian international, as per reports from BBC Sport.

The incident went unpunished at the time and Suarez went on to complete his role as the villain by netting a late equaliser for Brendan Rodgers’ hosts.

But, Atletico Madrid fans will be looking to his performances against them during his time at Barcelona for some positivity, where his goal scoring prowess made the key difference.

Following a 1-1 last 16 first leg draw at Stamford Bridge, Suarez turned on the style at the Camp Nou, scoring twice in a 3-0 win.

Based on his early form in the Spanish capital, the latter version of Suarez is likely to be on display in Romania, and Chelsea will be concerned by the match winning hoodoo he could have over them.