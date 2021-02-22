Barcelona presidential hopeful claims he has secured €250m investment and pledges “to sign three star players”

The upcoming presidential elections on 7 March are dominating Barcelona news and candidate Toni Freixa has claimed he has secured €250m of investment.

Joan Laporta and Victor Font are said to be the frontrunners for the vacancy, however Freixa is the third candidate on the ballot and he is now intent on making up ground.

Read more: Barcelona presidential hopeful Laporta pledges transfers if elected

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana following the resignation of former club supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu, with the elections suspended from their original schedulated date of 24 January.

Freixa told reporters on Monday, in quotes that have been carried by Marca: “We have closed an agreement with an investor who will contribute 250 million for Barça.

“For the 2021-22 season, we will be able to sign three stars, two in attack and one in defence.

“We have talked about the possibility of securing the signings for next season. Barça will have the competitive team that it has to have and that now it does not have. Everything will be a consequence of work. It is impossible that Koeman does not like them, they are unique players.”

Read more: Barcelona on the verge of bankruptcy: €1,173m in debt, €730m in short-term

Last week, Freixa’s rival for the position Victor Font said, in quotes that have been carried by Diario Sport: “Generating expectations about some of the stars who have dazzled us this week and the Champions League stars is irresponsible because it is not possible to sign them.”

Freixa served on the board under former incumbents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu but left the board in 2015.

52-year-old Freixa, who is a lawyer by trade, finished bottom of the pile in the 2015 presidential elections at the club with just 3.7 percent of the vote – 1,750 votes – but is hopeful of building on that this time round.