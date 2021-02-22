Barcelona hopeful Laporta to use banner for charitable purposes

The upcoming presidential elections continue to dominate Barcelona news with the elections set to be held next month.

Joan Laporta – who is on the final ballot alongside Victor Font and Toni Freixa – provided the most memorable moment of the campaign in a promotional campaign in the Spanish capital.

In December, Laporta set up a promotional billboard less than 200m from the Santiago Bernabeu, home of fierce rivals Real Madrid in a publicity stunt, with the space expiring on 14 January.

He is now putting up for sale small replicas of the banner in a bid to drive funds for what are described as charitable purposes, linked to the club’s Foundation.

Laporta’s banner read “looking forward to seeing you again” in a direct message to fans of Madrid, referencing how as Blaugrana president, he led the club into a period of ascendancy over Los Blancos both domestically and in Europe, between 2003 and 2010.

Laporta has now said, in quotes carried by Marca: “I hope that this action has a solidarity derivative and we will allocate all the funds collected from the voluntary contributions to a solidarity project from the Barcelona Foundation.”

Laporta has never shied away from issues of controversy, having also served as an MP in the Parliament of Catalonia between 2010 and 2012.

Laporta – club president between 2003 and 2010 – lost out to previous incumbent Bartomeu in the 2015 elections, in the wake of Barca winning the treble.