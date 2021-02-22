Barcelona eye Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak as long term target

Barcelona are rumoured to be lining up Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak as a long term transfer target.

The Catalan giants have been linked with big money moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the next 12 months, but a move for either player could trigger a world record fee.

However, due to the ongoing financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Catalans are eyeing other options ahead of the 2021/22 season.

According to reports from ESPN, Barcelona are also tracking Isak, following an impressive return of 12 La Liga goals in 20 games.

Isak, who joined La Real from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, has a release clause of €70m at the Estadio Anoeta, with the club working on an increased fee as part of contract extension talks.

The main barrier to Barcelona’s interest could potentially be Dortmund coming back in for the 21-year old, if Haaland leaves, with the Bundesliga giants having a €30m buy back option on him.

