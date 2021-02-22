Atletico Madrid boss Simeone analyses Chelsea: “Since Tuchel’s appointment, their numbers have improved a lot”

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone his Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel ahead of their Champions League clash this week.

The two sides are set to go head-to-head in Bucharest on Tuesday in the home leg for Los Rojiblancos, who are unable to host the game in their Madrid home due to the Spanish government’s travel restrictions on arrivals from the UK.

Atleti are currently in the midst of their most difficult time of the season – having collected a remarkable 50 points from their opening 19 league matches, they have picked up just five from their last four outings.

Saturday’s loss at home to Levante was just their second league loss of the campaign and they now face a Blues side who are unbeaten under new boss Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard at the helm at Stamford Bridge last month.

Simeone told reporters at his pre-match press conference, as cited by Marca: “Chelsea are always an extremely powerful club financially that always strengthens itself very well. This year they did it with a group of young and very good footballers.

“Since Tuchel’s appointment, their numbers have improved a lot. Seeing the level of the three goalkeepers that they have, shows the potential of the team. The attackers could play for any team in Europe. Their squad speaks for itself.”