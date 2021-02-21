Watch: Ice-cold Lionel Messi converts penalty against Cadiz

Barcelona welcomed Cadiz to Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon with more to play for than they would have previously thought. Atletico Madrid lost 2-0 at home to Levante yesterday afternoon after drawing with them earlier in the week. This meant that they’ve failed twice in a week to significantly extend their lead at the top of the table, opening up an opportunity for the chasing pack to close the gap.

Real Madrid won last night at Real Valladolid to move just three points behind their city neighbours, while Barcelona could go three points behind Los Blancos should they beat Cadiz this afternoon. Alternatively, Sevilla could overtake the Catalans tomorrow night when they play Osasuna. Cadiz are 15th, three points clear of the relegation zone. The Andalusians will be looking to keep the bottom three at arm’s length.

Barcelona started in dominant form and took the lead on the half-hour mark. Pedri was fouled in the box to win a penalty, which Lionel Messi duly stepped up to coolly convert. The goal means that Cadiz are now the 38th club he’s scored against in La Liga, as it’s his first goal against them.