Villarreal’s Champions League push dented by Athletic Bilbao draw

Villarreal‘s chances of securing a Champions League qualification spot have been dented by a 1-1 La Liga draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Unai Emery‘s side have being aiming to chase down fourth place Sevilla in recent weeks, but two points dropped in this clash has allowed Real Sociedad to move ahead of them into fifth.

The Basque hosts had the better chances in the early stages as experienced midfielder Raul Garcia lashed an effort over the bar.

However, Spanish international Gerard Moreno spectacularly fired Villarreal in front from the edge of the box, as Moi Gomez’s shot fell kindly for him on 16 minutes.

One of LaLiga's deadliest finishers is at it again! 🎯 Gerard Moreno fires Villarreal into the lead 🟡 pic.twitter.com/1baXxNBJkn — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 21, 2021

But the home side edged themselves level on the stroke of half time as Alex Berenguer prodded home Inaki Williams‘ flick.

Villarreal struggled to cope with Athletic Bilbao’s intensity in the second half and Williams was inches away from nicking a late win for Marcelino‘s side.

Image via Villarreal CF on Twitter