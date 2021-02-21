Valencia’s Jasper Cillessen stars on his return from a seven month injury lay-off

Valencia goal keeper Jasper Cillessen kept a clean sheet on his return to action in their 2-0 La Liga win at home to Celta Vigo this weekend, after coming back from a seven month absence.

The Dutch international has missed the entire 2020/21 season for Los Che after undergoing surgery on a ruptured thigh muscle back in November.

He has been struggling with the problem since the start of the campaign, however, after an initial period of rehabilitation did not work, the club opted for an operation for the ex Barcelona stopper.

Javi Gracia recalled him to the starting XI to face the Galicians at the Estadio Mestalla yesterday, as he completed 90 club minutes for the first time since July 2020, as per reports from Marca.

His staggered return to first team action indicates the club were determined not to risk him at the start of 2021, and he now is expected to replace Jaume Domenech as Gracia’s No.1 choice.