Spanish football evening headlines: Cadiz stun Barcelona, Messi breaks record and competition heats up for Haaland

Spanish football evening headlines for 21 February

Barcelona stunned by last minute equaliser against Cadiz

Barcelona welcomed Cadiz to Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon with more to play for than they would have previously thought. Atletico Madrid lost 2-0 at home to Levante yesterday afternoon after drawing with them earlier in the week, opening up an opportunity for the chasing pack to close the gap. Barcelona failed to capitalise, blowing a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1.

Lionel Messi surpasses Xavi in number of La Liga appearances

Lionel Messi today played his 506th game for Barcelona in La Liga, surpassing the record held by Xavi as noted by Mundo Deportivo. He celebrated the milestone by scoring in the first half against Cadiz, a coolly-taken penalty kick that drew him level with his old friend Luis Suarez in the Pichichi race, with 16.

Competition heating up in the race for Norwegian phenomenon Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has become one of the most desired players in world football. His talent has been known for considerable time, but has really exploded recently with his performances in the Champions League, most recently his force-of-nature brace at Sevilla this past week. Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and, of course, Real Madrid are all said to be following his progress forensically according to a report in Diario AS.

