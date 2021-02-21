Ronald Koeman, list of transfer targets in hand, ready to meet with Barcelona’s new president

Ronald Koeman has done his homework ahead of the forthcoming presidential elections at Barcelona this 7 March according to a report in Marca. The Dutchman has designed what he believes Barcelona’s future should look like, and wants to act in the transfer market decisively and with strength.

In the summer, Koeman’s preferences were clear. He wanted Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay, and tried for the former in the winter market, too. He was unable to fulfil that wish, and was instead asked to wait until the elections. There’s now just two weeks to go until them, and Koeman is said to be ready and waiting to meet with either Joan Laporta, Victor Font or Toni Freixa to discuss his desired targets.

Financial problems are still very much at the forefront of the club’s short term future, but despite them Barcelona are still being linked with big names, none more so than the Norwegian phenomenon Erling Haaland. Koeman would neither confirm nor deny his interest in him when asked on Saturday, insisting that while he has his own targets in mind he would be waiting to discuss them with the successful presidential candidate rather than airing them in public.