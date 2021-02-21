Ronald Koeman: Cadiz draw hurts more than PSG loss

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has revealed his annoyance at their 1-1 La Liga draw at home to struggling Cadiz.

La Blaugrana looked on course for an eighth successive league win against Alvaro Cervera’s side, after Lionel Messi capped his record breaking 506th club appearance with a first half penalty.

However, an 89th minute penalty from Alex Fernandez snatched a dramatic point from the visitors, as Barcelona lost vital ground in the title race.

Koeman was at the final whistle, and he claimed the dropped points were more of a blow than their 4-1 Champions League humbling by Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

“I am very very disappointed, more than I was last Tuesday (against PSG),” he told a post match interview with Marca.

The draw means Barcelona have missed the chance to overtake Real Madrid and return to second place in the table, with a new five-point gap behind Los Blancos, albeit with a game in hand.

However, they are level on games played with league leaders Atletico Madrid, and trail Diego Simeone‘s side by eight points.

Koeman’s side now face a crucial run of league games before the end of the month, with games against Elche and Sevilla in the next seven days.