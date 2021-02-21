Paris Saint-Germain prepares to say goodbye to Kylian Mbappe

Things are getting complicated in the world of football transfers according to a report in Diario AS, especially regarding the futures of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. A report in The Mirror has thrown a spanner in the works. Up until now, it was widely assumed that Paris Saint-Germain’s number one target was Messi, but the aforementioned report emanating from England has hinted that Harry Kane could be the man Mauricio Pochettino wants to lead the line in Paris should Mbappe leave.

Pochettino and Kane are said to maintain a very close relationship from the time they spent together at Tottenham. Manchester United and Manchester City are also credited with an interest in the forward, but Tottenham would prefer to sell to a club outside of the Premier League. PSG’s chances could be helped by the strength of Pochettino’s relationship with Daniel Levy, the Tottenham chairman.

PSG want to keep Mbappe at PSG alongside Neymar, safe in the knowledge that Mbappe is going to be one of the key figures dominating the European game in the years to come. Real Madrid, who’ve been heavily linked with him, are finding it difficult to trigger a move for him this summer, while Liverpool are also on the scene. Messi is also an important factor in all of this, and a lot will weigh on where he ends up playing his football next season. City and PSG are credited with the strongest interest.