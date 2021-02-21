Mikel Arteta keen to keep Martin Odegaard: “It’s a matter that doesn’t depend just on us”

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are already trying to ensure that Martin Odegaard stays in North London beyond his current loan deal according to a report in Marca. They want to keep the Norwegian, who’s currently borrowed from Real Madrid, although they are aware that the move doesn’t depend on them alone.

Arteta has said in comments to The Daily Mail that conversations regarding his future will take place come the end of the season. “At the end of the season we’ll sit down to talk and see if we can take our relationship with Martin further,” Arteta said. “It’s a matter that doesn’t depend just on us.”

Arteta intends to adapt his team to get the most out of the playmaker, underlining how Odegaard has become a key cog in his machine in a short period of time indeed. In Madrid, they’re as of yet unsure about what to do with Odegaard. His relationship with Zinedine Zidane is complicated, and the feeling is that he isn’t overly enthused about returning to the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid, as a club, want him to continue, but a good offer will be studied carefully.