Michel linked with replacing Jose Bordalas at Getafe

Getafe could reappoint former boss Michel in the coming weeks with club president Angel Torres rumoured to be preparing to sack Jose Bordalas.

Bordalas has enjoyed a successful spell in charge at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez since his arrival in 2016, bringing them back into La Liga and securing a place in the Europa League last season.

However, their form has dipped significantly in 2021, and despite his consistent claims of wanting to remain at the club, his relationship with Torres has deteriorated.

As per reports from Diario AS, Torres has now agreed to pay the €3m needed to terminate Bordalas’ contract in Madrid, with Michel potentially in place ahead of their clash with Valencia next weekend.

The 57-year-old was appointed as Getafe head coach during the final weeks of the 2008-09 La Liga season, and saved the club from relegation, before moving onto Sevilla in 2012, followed by spells Olympiacos, Marseille, Malaga and UNAM.