Lionel Messi surpasses Xavi in number of La Liga appearances

Lionel Messi today played his 506th game for Barcelona in La Liga, surpassing the record held by Xavi as noted by Mundo Deportivo. He celebrated the milestone by scoring in the first half against Cadiz, a coolly-taken penalty kick that drew him level with his old friend Luis Suarez in the Pichichi race, with 16.

He’s still some distance from the top five of record appearance holders in Spanish football’s top flight, however. Andoni Zubizarreta has 622, Joaquin has 567, Raul has 550, Eusebio Sacristan has 543 and Paco Buyo has 542.

Messi has played 21 games in La Liga so far this 2020/21 season, scoring 16 goals and contributing three assists. The next record he’s chasing is another of Xavi’s, that of the player with the most official appearances for Barcelona. Xavi has 767 to his name, while Messi is currently at 758, nine away. Andres Iniesta is next on the list in terms of league appearances for Barcelona, with 442.