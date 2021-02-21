Levante goalkeeper Dani Cardenas says he wants Real Madrid to win La Liga

Dani Cardenas, the Levante goalkeeper who put in a heroic performance against Atletico Madrid yesterday afternoon to help his team to a 2-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano, has been speaking about who he wants to win La Liga in comments to COPE carried by Marca. “It’s a difficult question,” Cardenas replied when asked. “Since my childhood I’ve wanted it to be [Real] Madrid. My family are all for Los Blancos.”

Cardenas was outstanding in the Madrid afternoon, making ten saves, the record for a goalkeeper in a La Liga match where they’ve kept a clean sheet this season. Furthermore, it was the record of any goalkeeper in a match without conceding against Atletico since at least the 2003/04 season. What makes this more remarkable is that Saturday’s clash was just the 23 year-old Cardenas’ second game in La Liga.

Madrid secured a tight 1-0 win at Real Valladolid later on Saturday, cutting their gap to Atletico to just three points, albeit having played a game more than their city rivals. The title race is well and truly alive, while for Levante their victory lifted them to eighth in the league table, five points behind Villarreal in seventh.