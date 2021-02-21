Jack Grealish connected to Barcelona

Barcelona‘s heavy 4-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 has caused a real stir amongst supporters and pundits alike, with a general consensus coming to the conclusion that the Catalans need to strengthen. Paul Merson, in comments to Sky Sports carried by Mundo Deportivo, has suggested that Barcelona would be improved by the signing of Aston Villa and England playmaker Jack Grealish.

Grealish, 25, has blossomed into one of the top players in the Premier League. He’s registered six goals and 12 assists this season as captain of a high-flying Villa side, with Manchester United perpetually linked with his signature. A man who plays with his socks rolled down, Grealish is an intelligent ball player with excellent close control and an eye for a killer pass.

Born in Birmingham and of Irish descent, Grealish began his career with Highgate United before joining Villa aged six. He broke through with their senior team in 2012, spending the 2013/14 season on loan at Notts County before returning to Villa and becoming a mainstay in the starting XI, earning the captain’s armband in March 2019.