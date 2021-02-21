Competition heating up in the race for Norwegian phenomenon Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has become one of the most desired players in world football. His talent has been known for considerable time, but has really exploded recently with his performances in the Champions League, most recently his force-of-nature brace at Sevilla this past week. Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and, of course, Real Madrid are all said to be following his progress forensically according to a report in Diario AS.

Signing him, however, won’t be easy or cheap. According to The Daily Star, Haaland wants a salary of €90m gross spread across five years, €18m gross per season that would become €9m net. That’s more than twice what he currently receives at Dortmund, which is about €4m. Madrid would be willing and able to match this, or even exceed it should a bidding war develop.

Madrid and Dortmund also have a good relationship, and the German club are in the midst of a patchy economic situation that means it could be open to selling if the price is right. Haaland has a clause in his contract that is activated in 2022 and facilitates an easy exit, but this condition could yet be brought forward a year. As things stand, the Norwegian marksman would cost €110m.