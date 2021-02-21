Barcelona stunned by last minute equaliser against Cadiz

Barcelona welcomed Cadiz to Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon with more to play for than they would have previously thought. Atletico Madrid lost 2-0 at home to Levante yesterday afternoon after drawing with them earlier in the week, opening up an opportunity for the chasing pack to close the gap.

Barcelona failed to capitalise, blowing a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1. Real Madrid won last night at Real Valladolid to move just three points behind their city neighbours, meaning Barcelona could have gone three points behind Los Blancos had they won. Sevilla can now overtake Barcelona when they play Osasuna tomorrow.

Barcelona started in dominant form and took the lead on the half-hour mark. Pedri was fouled in the box to win a penalty, which Lionel Messi duly stepped up to coolly convert. The Catalans dominated the game to a ridiculous degree, but squandered their lead right at the death by conceding a penalty through Clement Lenglet. Alex Fernandez stepped up and slotted it home.