Barcelona and Cadiz name starting lineups for afternoon clash at Camp Nou

Barcelona welcome Cadiz to Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon with more to play for than they would have previously thought. The Blaugrana have faced a chastening couple of weeks, losing 2-0 to Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final as well as taking a 4-1 beating by Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League last 16. La Liga, however, is still alive.

Atletico Madrid lost 2-0 at home to Levante yesterday afternoon at the Wanda Metropolitano after drawing with them earlier in the week. This meant that they’ve failed twice in a week to significantly extend their lead at the top of the table, opening up an opportunity for the chasing pack to close the gap.

Real Madrid won last night at Real Valladolid to move just three points behind their city neighbours, while Barcelona could go three points behind Los Blancos should they beat Cadiz this afternoon. Alternatively, Sevilla could overtake the Catalans tomorrow night when they play Osasuna. Cadiz are 15th, three points clear of the relegation zone. The Andalusians will be looking to keep the bottom three at arm’s length.