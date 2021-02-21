Atletico Madrid without key stars ahead of Chelsea clash

Atletico Madrid have confirmed they will be without three first team stars for next week’s Champions League tie with Chelsea.

Los Rojiblancos host Thomas Tuchel’s side in the first ‘home’ leg of their last 16 tie in Bucharest on February 23, but, Diego Simeone will be without Jose Gimenez, Yannick Carrasco and Sime Vrsaljko.

Simeone has confirmed his travelling squad over the weekend, following their shock 2-0 La Liga defeat to Levante, with Gimenez forced off against Paco Lopez’s team.

The Uruguayan international has struggled with persistent muscle injuries since the start of 2021, and he will now join Carrasco and Vrsaljko on the sidelines, as per reports from Marca.

England international Kieran Trippier will also remain in Madrid, due to an ongoing FIFA suspension lasting until the end of the month, with Marcos Llorente in line continue as an emergency right wing back.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V CHELSEA

Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Hermoso; Llorente, Koke, Kondogbia, Lodi, Correa, Suarez, Felix