Zinedine Zidane hints at Karim Benzema absence for Atalanta clash

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has hinted star striker Karim Benzema will miss their midweek Champions League trip to Atalanta.

The former French international is struggling with a muscle injury, picked up in training last week, and Zidane opted not to include him in their travelling squad to face Real Valladolid in La Liga action this weekend.

Casemiro’s goal sealed a narrow 1-0 win at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, and Zidane indicated in his post match press conference with Marca, the 33-year old will not travel to Italy.

“We’ll see tomorrow, which will include another check on him. I can’t tell you for certain at this stage,” he said.

“We’re not going to risk it. If it can’t be, it won’t be and he stay in Madrid.”

With the injuries continuing to pile up for Zidane, he opted to start Mariano Diaz as a central striker against Sergio Gonzalez’s side, alongside Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior.

Highly rated Hugo Duro came off the bench in the second half, and with Diaz struggling to make an impact against Valladolid, Zidane could turn to the 21-year old, if Benzema misses out.