What needs to happen for Barcelona to sign Erling Haaland?

Erling Haaland, alongside Kylian Mbappe, is the hottest prospect in European football right now according to Mundo Deportivo. Just 20, the Norwegian has been racking up insane numbers ever since he broke into the first team at Salzburg, but brought himself a new level of attention with his stunning performance against Sevilla in the Champions League this past week.

His price has gone through the roof, with Borussia Dortmund holding all the cards given it appears he’s a talent that will mark the era alongside his French counterpart, two years older than him. He seems to be a safe bet for any big club in search of a contract killer, Barcelona included.

The Catalan club’s economic situation would appear to rule them out of the running, but chatter in the corridors of power at Camp Nou has hinted that the candidates for the presidency are looking to bring his name to the table. Of key importance would be the wage bill, specifically Lionel Messi. If he leaves the move could happen, or, alternatively, if they shift the likes of Junior Firpo, Neto, Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho the move could also be engineered.