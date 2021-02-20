Watch: Real Madrid and Barcelona target Erling Haaland scores another golazo

Erling Haaland is one of the hottest talents in the European game. That’s been known for some time. The balance, however, has shifted in this past week. There’s been a collective realisation that himself and Kylian Mbappe are not merely the future of the game, but also its present.

Both tore apart Spanish sides in the Champions League this week, with Mbappe scoring a hat-trick at Barcelona before Haaland bagged a brace at Sevilla. Both have also attracted significant attention from Spain. Real Madrid have been credited with serious interest in both, while Barcelona have emerged as a reported contender for Haaland’s signature.

With the eyes of the football world watching him, Haaland has proven that he can live up to, or thrive under, rather, the pressure placed upon him. His Borussia Dortmund travelled to Schalke in the Bundesliga this afternoon and raced into a 2-0 lead, with Haaland scoring the second, a real golazo.