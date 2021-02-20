Watch: Jorge de Frutos scores from the halfway line for Levante at Atletico Madrid

Levante revitalised the title race on Saturday afternoon by beating Atletico Madrid 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga. Jose Luis Morales took the lead on the stroke of the half-hour before Jorge de Frutos doubled their advantage at the death. De Frutos’ goal was a cracker, counter-attacking superbly before letting rip with an effort from the halfway line.

If Los Rojiblancos had won they would have opened up a nine-point gap to Real Madrid at the top of the table, but instead Los Blancos have the opportunity to pull it back to three points when they play Real Valladolid tonight. Atletico also no longer have any games in hand. For Levante, the result takes them to eighth in the table, five points behind Villarreal in seventh.

Levante like playing in Madrid. Since 2018, they've won in 6 different stadiums in the capital (including municipalities). Won at Real Madrid (both Santiago Bernabéu and Alfredo Di Stefano), Atlético Madrid, Getafe, Leganés and Rayo Vallecano. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) February 20, 2021

Atletico face a challenging run. They play Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 before travelling to Villarreal and then hosting Real Madrid. Cholo Simeone’s men then play Athletic Bilbao and Getafe before the second leg with Chelsea.