WATCH: Casemiro heads Real Madrid in front at Real Valladolid

Real Madrid have finally edged themselves into a 1-0 lead at Real Valladolid in their vital La Liga clash, via Casemiro‘s timely second half header.

Zinedine Zidane‘s injury hit side will close the gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid to three points if they can hold on for a win at Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

Los Blancos failed to register a single effort on target in the first half, with Casemiro heading wide from their clearest opening before the break and Thibaut Courtois keeping the hosts out at the other end.

The Brazilian headed a second perfect chance off target after the restart before making it third time lucky on 65 minutes as he stooped to nod Toni Kroos‘ free kick past Jordi Masip.

Casemiro gets the breakthrough for Madrid! ⚪ What an important goal that could prove to be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8z7FPMP6by — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 20, 2021

With a host of youngsters on the bench, Zidane will be hoping his remaining senior stars can hold on for an important three points in their title defence.

Image via Real Madrid CF on Twitter