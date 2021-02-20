Valencia boost their Europa League qualification hopes with late Celta Vigo win

Valencia have given their chances of securing a Europa League qualification spot a timely boost thanks to a 2-0 added time win against Celta Vigo.

#ValenciaCelta 🦇🔵 ⚽ 2-0 | FINAL DEL PARTIDO Victoria muy importante y premio a la insistencia hasta el último minuto. AMUNT!#JuntsAnemAMUNT pic.twitter.com/iIocBy00u5 — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf) February 20, 2021

Javi Gracia‘s side have struggled for consistent form in recent weeks, with just one league win in their last five games heading into this crunch tie.

Neither side were able to create anything significant in a poor first half at the Estadio Mestalla, but the game changed completely on 64 minutes, as Celta keeper Ruben Blanco was sent off for a deliberate foul on Maxi Gomez.

That tipped the balance of the game in Los Che’s favour late on, as Gameiro almost poked them in front from Lee Kang-in’s low cross.

And it was the South Korean international who made the key difference for the hosts in added time, as Vallejo measured home his clever pass, before Thierry Correia slipped in Gameiro for the clinching goal.

Image via Valencia CF on Twitter