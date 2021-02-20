The medical report that broke Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid have been on red alert for injuries for the past two weeks. They went into Huesca with eight, Getafe with eight, Valencia with seven and Real Valladolid, today, with eight. Madrid have suffered 41 injuries so far this season, 30 muscular and 11 traumatic. 20 players have passed through the infirmary, and Zinedine Zidane is said to be losing patience as per Marca.

The crisis began just before Christmas. Madrid went into a game with Granada missing just one player in Luka Modric, but during the game Rodrygo broke down and then an escalation occurred. Atletico Madrid have had 16 injuries this season, Barcelona 25, Sevilla 18. Madrid are a clear outlier amongst teams with similar commitments to themselves.

Questions are, perhaps unsurprisingly, beginning to be asked of the club’s medical team. They’ve been praised for the work they’ve done in getting the players ready post-lockdown, but something is clearly being managed incorrectly. Football right now is marked by a dizzyingly packed schedule, making treatment and recovery from injuries more important than ever.