The four strikers Barcelona want to sign aside from Erling Haaland

Sergio Aguero is one of the most high-profile players to be available as a free agent this coming summer. At this moment it seems he won’t be renewing his contract with Manchester City, so he’s being closely considered by several of the biggest European clubs. Barcelona would be attractive to him for obvious reasons given one of his best friends, Lionel Messi, is already in situ.

Ronald Koeman is strongly interested in Memphis Depay, another player who will become a free agent this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Dutchman is at Lyon right now and is a versatile forward. Koeman is also a big fan of Romelu Lukaku, the Belgium and Inter striker with 22 goals to his name this season from 29 matches. Koeman coached Lukaku at Everton, while he worked with Depay with the Dutch national team.

Ramon Planes, Barcelona’s sporting director, is said to hold interest in Lukaku’s strike partner at Inter, the Argentine Lautaro Martinez. His form has tailed off slightly this season after a strong campaign last year, but he’s just 23 and is credited with having the potential to become one of the top strikers in Europe in the coming decade. He has 13 goals from 32 games this season and a contract that runs until the summer of 2023.