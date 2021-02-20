Spanish football evening headlines: Levante stun Atletico, Simeone stoic in defeat and Madrid prepare for Valladolid

Spanish football evening headlines for 20 February

Levante stun Atletico Madrid to revitalise the title race

Levante revitalised the title race on Saturday afternoon by beating Atletico Madrid 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga. Jose Luis Morales took the lead on the stroke of the half-hour before Jorge de Frutos doubled their advantage at the death.

Diego Simeone: “Those who are strong in the bad moments are the one who achieve their goals”

Diego Simeone was, unsurprisingly, matter of fact post-game in his comments carried by Marca. “I’m not looking for excuses,” he said. “Coaches have to find solutions. In the second half we did it and we have to be the ones who help the players who are out there. Championships are always the same. Everyone has moments of difficulties. Those who are strong in the bad moments are the one who achieve their goals.”

Real Valladolid and Real Madrid name starting lineups for clash at the Jose Zorrilla

This evening’s clash between Real Valladolid and Real Madrid at the Jose Zorrilla in La Liga took on a whole new significance earlier on Saturday afternoon, when league leaders Atletico Madrid lost 2-0 at home to Levante. The result means that should Madrid win this evening they’ll go just three points behind their neighbours and resuscitate the title race.

