Ronald Koeman keen to revitalise squad and lead Barcelona into a new era

Ronald Koeman is stung by Barcelona‘s 4-1 beating at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, but still believes that the manner in which he’s coaching his players will benefit the club in the future according to a report in Diario Sport.

Koeman believes that a second recruitment drive is essential if Barcelona are going to build a team capable of competing in Europe and is keen to lead this revolution. He arrived at a club that included Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic, but managed to move them on. Now he wants to revitalise the squad again, building it around Lionel Messi.

Barcelona want to bring more vigour to the team, more youth and physical capability. Their most recent setback against PSG has underlined the need for some players’ cycles to come to an end and to bring in fresh faces in their stead. Koeman has a two-year deal, but his remit was always more than just trophies. Whether he’ll continue or not come the end of the season is still to be seen, but for him his focus is on finishing this campaign with as much strength as possible.