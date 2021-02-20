Real Valladolid and Real Madrid name starting lineups for clash at the Jose Zorrilla

This evening’s clash between Real Valladolid and Real Madrid at the Jose Zorrilla in La Liga took on a whole new significance earlier on Saturday afternoon, when league leaders Atletico Madrid lost 2-0 at home to Levante. The result means that should Madrid win this evening they’ll go just three points behind their neighbours and resuscitate the title race.

Los Blancos have won four of their last five, and were travelling to face a Real Zaragoza side struggling in the bottom three who haven’t won a game in five. Elche beat Eibar earlier this afternoon so that both of them are level with Valladolid on 21 points, however, meaning that should Pucela emerge victorious they could leapfrog both and go as high as 16th.

Noises from Valdebebas have hinted that Madrid have shifted focus. They’re in the business end of the campaign and have a realistic shot at both La Liga and the Champions League. They’ve proven themselves to be adept in situations like this.