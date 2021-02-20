Real Madrid in talks with Saudi Arabia over sponsorship agreement

Real Madrid are continuing to search for means of compensating for the economic hole created by the Coronavirus pandemic, and according to a report in The Times carried by Diario AS, have been in conversation with Saudi Arabia to broker an agreement.

One of the proposals discussed would include Saudi Arabia becoming the main sponsor of Real Madrid women for the next ten years in exchange for €150m. It would also involve the women’s first team, plus a minimum of four players from the men’s first team, working in a promotional capacity with Saudi Arabia in the stated aim of motivating girls to play sport.

The possibility of building a Real Madrid Entertainment Centre in Saudi Arabia has also been floated. It would include a museum, interactive activities and a club megastore. Neither party responded to requests for comment when approached, choosing to neither confirm nor deny the information published.