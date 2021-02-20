Real Madrid draw a first half blank at Real Valladolid

Real Madrid have been unable to find a first half breakthrough in their vital La Liga clash at Real Valladolid.

Zinedine Zidane‘s side are aiming to reignite their fading title hopes at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, with a win bringing them up to three points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

However, the visitors have struggled in the first 45 minutes, registering zero shots on target for only the second time in an opening half this season, as per Opta Jose.

0 – Real Madrid have failed to register a single shot on target in a first half of a LaLiga game for the second time this season (0-0 vs Osasuna in January 2021). Cold. pic.twitter.com/GoNXAkFUTi — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 20, 2021

Los Blancos stopper Thibaut Courtois has been the busier of the two keepers with key early stops from Ruben Alcaraz and Saidy Janko.

Brazilian international Casemiro headed Real Madrid’s best chance wide, with Karim Benzema‘s replacement, Mariano Diaz struggling to make an impact against a resilient Valladolid defence.

Zidane is certain make changes after the break, with Isco a possible option off a youthful bench for the French coach.

Image via Real Madrid CF on Twitter