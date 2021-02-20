Real Madrid close the gap on Atletico Madrid with tight Real Valladolid win

Real Madrid have cut the gap between themselves and La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid to three points.

Zinedine Zidane‘s team are currently battling against a growing injury crisis at the club, but they secured a vital narrow 1-0 win away at Real Valladolid to keep up the title pressure on Diego Simeone‘s side.

Los Blancos struggled to make any attacking inroads against an organised Valladolid defence in the early stages, as they failed to register a single attempt on target before the break.

However, Brazilian international Casemiro made the key impact on 65 minutes, after the midfielder wasted two gilt edged chances either side of the restart.

But he made the all important breakthrough as he stooped to head past Jordi Masip.

The visitors were unable to create a chance for a second goal in the closing minutes as they squeezed over the line for an important three points in the battle to defend their title.