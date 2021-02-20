Nacho, Zinedine Zidane’s foot solider, important for Real Madrid once again

Real Madrid beat Real Valladolid last season because of Zinedine Zidane‘s idea for all of his players to shoot on sight according to Diario AS. He instructed Nacho, playing at right back, to push forward on a play in which he ended up scoring. When he did, Nacho didn’t celebrate with teammates but with Zidane.

The 31 year old academy product played the least minutes of his career last season, but didn’t hesitate in making such a symbolic gesture upon getting his goal. For him, it was a demonstration of his loyalty and commitment to the team and to Zidane. A year later, he returns to Valladolid once again as an important feature in the Frenchman’s team.

The clash with Pucela will be the fourth consecutive game where he sits beside Raphael Varane at centre back, and given that Eder Militao and Sergio Ramos look like they’ll be out of action for a few weeks yet, his spot at the heart of defence looks secure. Once again, his loyalty to Madrid and his coach has played out.