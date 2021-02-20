Lionel Messi set to break Barcelona La Liga appearance record

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi will set a new club record for La Liga appearances if he plays against Cadiz this weekend.

The Argentina international is currently on 505 league games for the Catalan giants, level with club legend Xavi Hernandez, ahead of Cadiz’s visit to the Camp Nou, as per reports from Diario AS.

Messi could potentially be rested from the starting line up with La Blaugrana facing a hectic run of games in the coming weeks, but the 33-year old is almost certain to see some action.

A 506th league appearance for Messi would take him clear of Xavi and Athletic Bilbao midfielder Raul Garcia, with the trio currently tied in 9th place on the all time appearance list.

He will go one behind Real Madrid‘s Sergio Ramos (507) if he plays tomorrow, and with the Spaniard out injured, he could end the season with more games than him.

Real Betis star Joaquin is the highest appearance maker still playing in La Liga, with 567 games spread across two spells at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, as well as time at Valencia and Malaga.