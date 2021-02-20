How did Real Madrid miss out on Erling Haaland?

Two years ago Erling Haaland was playing in Norway for Molde. From there he joined Salzburg, where he made his debut in January 2019, before signing for Borussia Dortmund the following year, a club with whom his goalscoring average is a goal a game according to a report in Marca.

His value is now close to €100m, but when he left Molde he cost Salzburg just eight million. When he joined Dortmund, he cost them just €20m. Real Madrid, meanwhile, were looking in another direction, largely unsuccessfully. It’s true they look at other markets generally, but Haaland wasn’t flying under the radar. He did, after all, score nine goals against Honduras in the U20 World Cup back in 2019. Los Blancos instead looked to Brazil, pursuing Vinicius, Rodrygo and Reiner Jesus, as well as Luka Jovic.

Haaland is now, however, very much front and centre of Madrid’s thinking. Dortmund don’t intend to sell him this summer, but if they do Florentino Perez will be among the first to know. Madrid and Dortmund share a good relationship that positions them favourably as opposed to other competitors. After missing out on Haaland once, they don’t want to make the same mistake again.