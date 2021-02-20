Elche secure first win since October over Eibar

Elche secured a pivotal 1-0 victory at home against Eibar on Saturday afternoon in La Liga, their first since October 23rd and their first clean sheet since December 6th.

The only goal of the game came in the 33rd minute, when Dani Calvo scored after being assisted by Antonio Barragan. The result means that Elche have now drawn level with Eibar on 21 points, and are just three points behind the Basque side and safety. They also have two games in hand, and will hope to use this victory as a springboard of sorts.

It’s condensed in the bottom half of the table, with just ten points separating 18th from 8th. Any team that can put together a good run at this most crucial stage in the season could see themselves quickly climb the table. Next up for Elche is a tricky double-header, trips to Barcelona and Granada. Eibar host Huesca before making the trip south to Cadiz.