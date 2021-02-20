Barcelona target Sergio Aguero unsure of Manchester City future

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has confirmed he is unsure about his future at the Premier League club, amid growing rumours Barcelona are considering a shock move for him.

City have racked up an impressive 17-game winning streak at the start of 2021, however, a succession of injuries have restricted the Argentinian international to five league appearances this season.

Aguero’s contract at the Etihad Stadium is due to expire at the end of the current campaign, with no progress on an extension from either party.

However, according to a interview with Spanish online celebrity Ibai Illanos, reported via the Daily Mirror, the 32-year old is unsure of where he will be playing next season.

“I finish my contract at the end of the season and I don’t know what to do yet,” he said.

“The first thing I want to do is play, and at the end of the season we will see.”

Aguero’s future could hinge on Lionel Messi‘s decision on whether to remain at the Camp Nou with the Catalans linked with a possible swap move for the international teammate pair.

The ex Atletico Madrid striker is currently the fourth highest goal scorer in Premier League history, with 180 goals, and he could edge ahead of Andrew Cole (187) with a strong end to the season.