Barcelona squad remains unchanged for Cadiz clash

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has named an unchanged matchday squad for their vital La Liga tie at home to Cadiz tomorrow.

The Dutch boss recorded no fresh injuries following their 4-1 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, as he prepares to host the Andalucians at the Camp Nou.

Defender Ronald Araujo remains sidelined with a knee injury and will not be risked against Alvaro Cervera’s visitors, with fellow first team stars Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto all still out of action, as per reports from Marca.

However with the Catalans facing a busy run of games in domestic and European action the coming weeks, Koeman is likely to rotate his starting team following the loss to PSG, with Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi potentially in line to be rested.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING LINE UP V CADIZ

Ter Stegen; Dest, Lenglet, Mingueza, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Trincao, Griezmann, Dembele