Atletico Madrid star Jose Gimenez set to miss Chelsea clash

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez looks certain to miss their Champions League clash with Chelsea next week due to another injury.

The Uruguayan international has struggled with injuries since the end of 2020, and he was being eased back into first team action by manager Diego Simeone.

However, he only lasted 54 minutes of Los Rojiblancos 2-0 La Liga defeat to Levante this weekend, due to a recurrence of a muscle problem.

According to reports from Marca, he will now miss Atletico’s trip to Bucharest to face Thomas Tuchel’s side in the ‘home’ leg of their Champions League last 16 showdown.

Stefan Savic is set to come back into the starting line up to replace him against Chelsea, after the former Manchester City defender missed out against Levante due to a domestic suspension.

Moussa Dembele was also handed his club debut as a second half substitute after the French international recovered from a positive Covid-19 test earlier this month.