Valencia poised to sack boss Javi Gracia

Valencia are set to sack their under-fire boss Javi Gracia if the club do not defeat Celta Vigo in their La Liga encounter this weekend.

The side have won just two of their last 14 matches in the division and whilst they sit 13th in the standings, they are only three points above the drop zone.

Both Gols Media and Cadena Ser report that Gracia will be dismissed from his post if the club fail to defeat Celta during their encounter this weekend.

The club’s prolonged run of poor form is worrying the owners that relegation is a possibility, leaving Gracia in a vulnerable position.

Valencia boss Javi Gracia

The financial uncertainty at the Mestalla meant Los Che slashed their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent for the current campaign, with the club’s financial situation explaining the gutting of the squad.

Stars such as Rodrigo Moreno, Ferran Torres, Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin and Ezequiel Garay all left the clubs without any replacements added to the squad.

