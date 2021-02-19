Valencia poised to sack boss Javi Gracia

Valencia are set to sack their under-fire boss Javi Gracia if the club do not defeat Celta Vigo in their La Liga encounter this weekend.

The side have won just two of their last 14 matches in the division and whilst they sit 13th in the standings, they are only three points above the drop zone.

CONTINÚA @SERDepValencia con @FranGuaitaSER 🚨NOTICIA EXCLUSIVA @La_SER ‘MERITON se vuelve a plantear la destitución de GRACIA si no gana ante el Celta. Esa es la ultima hora y el técnico, en RP, sigue en su línea de no sumar pese a todo’ 100.4/95.7 FM

Web — SER Deportivos Valen (@SERDepValencia) February 19, 2021

Both Gols Media and Cadena Ser report that Gracia will be dismissed from his post if the club fail to defeat Celta during their encounter this weekend.

The club’s prolonged run of poor form is worrying the owners that relegation is a possibility, leaving Gracia in a vulnerable position.

The financial uncertainty at the Mestalla meant Los Che slashed their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent for the current campaign, with the club’s financial situation explaining the gutting of the squad.

Stars such as Rodrigo Moreno, Ferran Torres, Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin and Ezequiel Garay all left the clubs without any replacements added to the squad.