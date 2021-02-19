Theo Hernandez: “The best thing for Achraf Hakimi and me was leaving Real Madrid”

It is one of the biggest fixtures in European football and this weekend it will be no different with Milan going head-to-head against their city rivals Inter.

The two sides are locked in battle for this year’s Serie A title but each also have a former Real Madrid full-back who is thriving since moving to Italy.

Indeed, the exits of both Achraf Hakimi and Theo Hernandez from Los Blancos has been the subject of scrutiny in Real Madrid news due to each excelling so much at the top-level since leaving the Spanish capital.

Now, the latter of whom has spoken about the upcoming Milanese derby battle and referenced the successes of both he and Achraf, who joined Inter last summer following two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Left-back Theo believes that the best thing for both players was leaving Madrid and moving to clubs who would hand them first-team opportunities at a high level.

Theo told DAZN, in quotes carried by Marca: “We both played very little in Madrid and he best thing for Achraf Hakimi and me was leaving Real Madrid. If you are there and you do not play, you’re not happy and you don’t have the opportunities you want. We did the best we could and now we’re here in Milan.

“Achraf is an incredible player, he has a lot of talent, speed, quality, we more or less resemble each other. I know him personally and we have spent a lot of time together, he is a good guy and a great friend.

“What will I say to him in the derby? I will say nothing, in the field we are enemies, but outside of it we are good friends.”