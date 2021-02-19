The transfer fee Atletico Madrid paid Barcelona for Luis Suarez revealed

The transfer that took Luis Suarez from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid shook La Liga last summer as one of the league’s stars switched between two title rivals.

The Uruguayan striker has so far been decisive for his new club having hit 16 goals in the league so far and propelling them to the top of the standings with 54 points from their opening 21 matches – six clear of their nearest challengers with a game in hand.

However, there had been a degree of ambiguity and uncertainty in terms of the transfer fee that dominated Barcelona news in the close-season.

Now, both Diario Sport and ESPN report that the Blaugrana received €5m upfront for the experienced striker, alongside a further €6m in performance-related add-ons.

It is claimed that Atleti have already paid €2m for Suarez making 20 appearances for the club, with a further €2m to be paid if Los Rojiblancos reach the Champions League quarter-finals by beating Chelsea and then €2m more related to next season’s performances.

It is said that Suarez wanted no transfer fee to be paid but the clubs agreed upon it to help their future relations.