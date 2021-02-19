The great dilemma facing Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez

Despite not finding the net in either of his last two appearances, Luis Suarez remains as the top goal scorer in La Liga with 16 goals to his name to date.

However, the Atletico Madrid striker now has a decision to make in his upcoming matches in the division, as has been highlighted by Marca.

The Uruguayan is currently on four yellow cards for the campaign and is just one booking away from picking up a one-game suspension in the division.

He is likely to line-up against Levante this weekend while the next league game will be against high-flying Villarreal the following week, which will be followed by the Madrid derby against Real Madrid.

The suggestion from the report is that Suarez may see being booked against Levante – and missing the game against Villarreal through suspension – as being the safest option, to ensure he will be available to face Los Blancos.

That is likely to be one of the biggest matches of the campaign and Suarez will surely ensure that he takes no risks in order to play.